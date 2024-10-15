Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CI opened at $351.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.32 and a 200-day moving average of $344.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

