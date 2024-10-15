Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 863 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 57,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 374,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 267.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $3,802,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BJUL opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

