Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 884 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

