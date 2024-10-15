Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 7,321 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35.

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50.

On Thursday, August 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,204,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,306,074. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.33 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.