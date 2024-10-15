Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.65. 494,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,219. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $233.81 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.28.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

