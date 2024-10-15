Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 808,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS PMETF opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.20. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.26.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

About Patriot Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.