Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 218.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 108,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

