PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.65 and last traded at $79.04. 2,446,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,741,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after buying an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

