Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. 119,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $908.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

