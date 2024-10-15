Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,215,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.