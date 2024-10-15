Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. 9,881,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,602,826. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.