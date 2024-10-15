Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,354. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.