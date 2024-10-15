Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 20733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,447.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

