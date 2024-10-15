Persistence Price Reaches $0.18 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Persistence has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $39.29 million and $427,399.14 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,030,258 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

