Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.77. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 2,704 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $574.44 million, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.