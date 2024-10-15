Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Trading Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

