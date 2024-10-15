Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

