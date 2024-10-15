Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 286,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Phoenix Motor Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of Phoenix Motor stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 773,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,367. Phoenix Motor has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
About Phoenix Motor
