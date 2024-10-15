Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 286,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Phoenix Motor Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Phoenix Motor stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 773,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,367. Phoenix Motor has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

