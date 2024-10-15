Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.42.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $60,961.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,493.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,204 shares of company stock valued at $939,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

