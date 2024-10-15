Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

