Pineapple Energy Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 17th (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, October 17th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PEGY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,066,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Pineapple Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $14.70.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 193.08%.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.43% of Pineapple Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.