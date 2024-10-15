Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,367,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 7,831,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63,672.0 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Price Performance
PANHF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
About Ping An Healthcare and Technology
