Piper Sandler Trims Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Target Price to $43.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

