Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Down 25.1% in September

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,069,000 after buying an additional 212,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 948,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.