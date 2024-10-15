PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $566.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 205.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00102798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011722 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 197.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

