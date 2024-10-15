PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) PT Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCH. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

