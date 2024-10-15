Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,753 Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 67,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 107,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORC opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.30%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -271.70%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

