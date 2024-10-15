Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Short Interest Update

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $119,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 70,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRLD. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

See Also

