PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.40 and last traded at $93.38, with a volume of 21605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $75,281.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,566.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $75,281.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,566.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,933 shares of company stock worth $967,555 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PriceSmart by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

