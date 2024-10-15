Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Several research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $12,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 464,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 170.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 390,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile



Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

