Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,932.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Ridolfi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,932.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 66.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58. Princeton Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.