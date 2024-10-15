Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Probe Gold Trading Up 5.7 %

PROBF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Probe Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.43.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

