Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

