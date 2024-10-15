Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $527.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.48. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $529.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.