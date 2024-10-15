Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

IWR stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

