Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $177.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.44.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.