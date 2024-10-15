Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $177.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.44.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.