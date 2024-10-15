Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Down 19.9% in September

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.39. 5,379,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $117.72. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.