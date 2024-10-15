ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYHG. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYHG stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile
The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.