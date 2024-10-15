ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYHG. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Shares of HYHG stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3728 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

