ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $85.23. Approximately 4,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.93% of ProShares UltraShort Yen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

