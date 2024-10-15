Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 82544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,203 shares of company stock worth $1,311,891. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,383,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 274,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 264,900 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

