Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a report released on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.13 and a beta of 1.30. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,245 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,460 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

