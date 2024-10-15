Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Boosted by Zacks Research

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $152.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.45.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

