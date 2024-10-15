QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $80.39, with a volume of 29363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QCR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth $818,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 131.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

