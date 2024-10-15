QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 455 ($5.94). 604,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 462.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 426.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 491 ($6.41).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Ross McEwan CBE bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £95,000 ($124,053.28). Insiders bought 20,098 shares of company stock worth $9,545,070 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

