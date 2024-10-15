Qtum Price Reaches $2.57 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $271.04 million and approximately $28.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00003930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.44 or 0.03987325 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00043896 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007507 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012403 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012659 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006851 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002230 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,357,255 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
