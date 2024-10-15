RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 238074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.87 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 774.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $207,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

