Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). Analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,403,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $86,730,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,361,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,105,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,859,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

