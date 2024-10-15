RDA Financial Network Acquires 718 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after buying an additional 686,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.19. The stock had a trading volume of 511,314 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.