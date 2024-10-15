RDA Financial Network Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,165,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

