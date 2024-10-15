RDA Financial Network Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.62. 246,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

